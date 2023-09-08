In July, in an act of community solidarity, Kelly Parsons - a childminder from Barry - started a snake made of pebbles within The Knap Community Gardens, and encouraged neighbours to add their own painted rocks to the dynamic art feature.

The snake - appropriately named Pebbles - quickly grew, and Ms Parsons visited it regularly with the children she looks after, who delighted in watching it grow.

But crime struck last month when Ms Parsons returned to lay more pebbles and realised that a light-fingered thief had pinched the head of the snake, as well as other crucial painted stones.

A devastated Ms Parsons told the Argus, “I was really gutted that someone took it”.

Ms Parsons had started the snake in July after her sister encouraged her to build on her hobby of pebble painting, saying: “Kelly, you need to do this”.

Pebbles, the stolen rock snake. (Image: Supplied)

Despite the setback, Ms Parsons has declared an amnesty for the pebbles’ safe return - asking simply asks for whoever took the pebbles to “be nice and put them back”.

She also showed her gratitude to those who had painted a pebble so far.

“Thank you to all those who did a pebble," said Ms Parsons. "They are amazing, each and every one”.

We interviewed people in the area last night to no avail, although one woman did admit to "accidentally" walking out of a local supermarket without paying for a tin of beans.

We are widening the search and reaching out to Argus readers - Have you been to Barry recently? Did you see anything suspicious? Have you noticed a friend or loved one carrying painted pebbles? Any information will be gratefully received and handled with anonymity.