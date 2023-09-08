At around 11am yesterday (Thursday), the Argus received word from an eyewitness saying the road in Langstone had lifted on both sides.

Both lanes of the busy A48 were closed while water spewed from the hole in the ground.

At around 2.30pm, Welsh Water confirmed it was in the process of repairing a large burst water main.

Priority services customers were offered bottled drinking water, with the burst main expected to impair the reliability and pressure of the supply.

Now, one day on, Welsh Water have issued an update on their work, saying they hope to be finished in the coming hours.

A visit to the site of the hole revealed extensive work had been undertaken to remove the road surface above the burst main.

The water had all but drained away, with many workmen from Welsh Water toiling away in the heat.

“We were aware of a large burst water main in the Langstone area of Newport yesterday and our teams worked tirelessly overnight to repair the burst which is now complete," a spokesperson said.

"Supplies have now been restored to customers.

"A road closure (A48 Chepstow Road) was in place to enable us to undertake a safe repair and keep members of the public safe, and we are now working to ensure that it is fully re-opened to customers as soon as possible today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience.”