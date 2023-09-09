Those regularly in Newport city centre may have noticed a unit at the back of Newport Market – formerly Sheffs – has been undergoing redevelopment for a new business.

Cairo Corner will bring Egyptian street food to Newport Market and is the first time Mohamed Taha – who has experience in the restaurant industry – has opened his own business.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cairo Corner…

When will Cairo Corner open?





The finishing touches are being put in place by Mr Taha and his family, with Cairo Corner set to open its doors today - Saturday, September 9 - from 10am.

Cairo Corner will then be open from 7am to 9pm on weekdays - excluding Wednesdays when it will be closed - and from 10am to 9pm on weekends.

What has preparing the unit entailed?





Mr Taha and his family have been hard at work preparing the unit – which is near Newport bus station and next to Granchies – for the opening day.

They have added new ventilation, created an open kitchen, built a counter from recycled wood, and added equipment and decoration.

Their aim was to create a cosy environment while still ensuring it has that street food feel.

What will be on the menu?





Cairo Corner will have bowls - the kosharis will include rice, lentils, pasta, chickpea fried onions, and Cairo Corner tomato sauce. These will be available as classic, veggie, cheesy, and meaty options.

Other bowls include the hummus bowl, Eyptian kofta (ground beef marinated with spices), chicken shish, and kebda eskandarani (beef liver marinated with onions and pepper, served with homemade Tahina sauce).

There are also two breakfast options:

Ramses bowl (humus, ful, falafel, scrambled eggs, feta cheese);

Cleopatra bowl (pink humus, ful, falafel, boiled egg, halloumi cheese).

Plus there will be sandwiches including the taameya falafel sandwich, kebda (liver) sandwich, aubergines sandwich, ful sandwich, chicken shish, and kefta.

Other bread-based dishes will include hawawshi (balady bread filled with ground beef, onions, pepper and spices and filled with Tahina sauce) – with or without cheese – along with cheesy balady bread, plus Cairo Corner pizza.

There will be Cairo Corner bites (appetizers) on offer along with a range of drinks – including fruit juices, cold drinks, and hot drinks including some Middle Eastern favourites such as:

Tang (orange flavoured drink);

Karkadeh (hibiscus iced tea);

Sahlab (creamy milky drink)

Cairo karak tea.

You can find the venue on Facebook and on Instagram.