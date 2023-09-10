So inspired was the community of Chepstow by the charitable exploits of Noah Herniman, a local teenager with an inoperable brain tumour, that they have turned the fundraising tables to make his dream come true.

Noah Herniman suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues.

He was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain in 2021.

However, he has remained stoic ever since - continuing with charity work which has seen him become well-known throughout the town and beyond.

You can read more about Noah's fundraising story here.

Now, the people of Chepstow and the wider region have decided that it is high time they showed how much Noah has inspired them.

A self-confessed Dr Who superfan, Noah has said that one of his dreams in life would be to own his very own Dalek.

Thanks to the power of the internet, a GoFundMe page has been set up to make that happen.

Daleks don't come cheap, but there is no cause to worry about needing a wallet which is bigger on the inside.

The financial target is a hefty £5,000, but a recent donation has already taken a chunk out of that.

At time of writing the donation pot is sitting at around £2,600 - just over half way.

One kind-hearted individual even donated a whopping £1,000 towards the Dalek.

In total there have currently been 86 donators and counting, with just 10 days on the clock.

To add your support, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angela-jones-329