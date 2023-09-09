THE Magic Garden is back in the centre of Caerleon featuring knitted and crocheted decorations.
The garden is in aid of St David's Hospice Care and is organised by one of the trustees Dame Rosemary Butler and her local fundraising support group.
The creations can be found at Caerleon Memorial Garden until Wednesday, September 13.
The garden is being put on by Prosecco and Purls, in association with Caerleon Secret Crafters and Caerleon St David’s Support Group.
Not only will you find a whole array of knitted and crocheted animals and decorations, there are also lots of bears and you can take one home by entering a tombola for £1 a ticket, with a prize every time.
To show your support for the garden and the Newport-based hospice either donate at the garden or go to caerleonlabourparty.com/the-return-of-the-magic-garden-with-bears/
