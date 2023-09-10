The awards is organised by the South Wales Argus is held in association with the University of South Wales and highlights the commitment and enthusiasm of organisations in the healthcare sector.

A Sparkle volunteer is among the three finalists in the Volunteer of the Year category.

For more than decades, Sparkle has been making a significant impact on the lives of children and young people with disabilities in Gwent.

The guiding principle of the charity is to provide them with the necessary support to access the same opportunities as any other child.

Sparkle session supervisor (Rebecca Skinner) and two young people supported by Sparkle (Carly and Seren) collecting last year's Charity of the Year award. L-R: Carly, Rebecca, Seren

A lot of these children have nowhere else to go to make friends or to enjoy the childhood life experiences so vital for development but which are not available to them due to their complex needs. When families have nowhere to turn to, Sparkle is there to help.

Speaking at the event last year, a young person named Carly who receives support from Sparkle said: “I’ve been with the Sparkle Community for over a year now, and this has been the most blessed and happiest year of my life.”

Like many charities, Sparkle faced a financial crisis due to the Covid pandemic causing these children and their families to be disconnected from their support network overnight.

The team worked consistently to ensure the charity not only survived but thrived. They are delighted their hard work is recognised through this nomination, which highlights how vital the charity’s support is to many families in Gwent.

Sparkle volunteer Anthony Wilkins has also been nominated in the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ category. Anthony is a vital member of the team who volunteers weekly with the grounds and maintenance crew at Serennu by assisting in the day-to-day upkeep of the site.

He said: "My daughter, niece, and nephew have all had treatment at Serennu so I was well aware of the work Sparkle did before signing up. I have been volunteering for two years now and as well as it being rewarding, I have made many friends.

"I am part of a committed and dedicated team making a difference for the community and I would recommend volunteering to anyone who has the time."

The South Wales Health and Care Awards will take place at Chepstow Racecourse on September 21.