Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

Entries poured in for all of the categories this year, so we have decided to take a closer look at the finalists for the Healthcare Team Award.

St Davids Hospice at Home Team

The hospice at home team at St Davids hospice care, according to their nominator, should win this award because "everyone in the team are committed to provided first class person centred care and support to patients with palliative and end of life diagnosis".

They are described as "working together to provide the very best care and support to patients and their families, even though the majority of the service provided by the hospice at home team, supporting patients and their families, is provided on a 1 to 1 basis".

Arian Care

The whole of Arian Care, the nominator says, "work together to make improvements for the staff and the individuals using the service".

Arian Care are said to continuously work as a team to introduce innovative practices to improve the services and outcomes and experience for those individuals who are in receipt of a package of care and support.

"Meeting their needs and requirements and ensuring the service is delivered in a way in which they want it to be delivered," the nominator says.

"The individual is supported to have choice and control over how services will be delivered to them."

Dr Kathryn Walters & Catherine King

The pair have, according to their nominator, explored needs and gaps in access and the way support for people with mental health problems is provided.

They have "changed their service delivery to help everyone, from those starting to struggle, right through to those experiencing a serious acute mental health episode".