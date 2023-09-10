LANCE COOK, 59, of Riverside, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on New Road, Caerleon on April 30.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN DARREN MCLOUGHLIN, 51, of Beechwood Walk, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months for driving with no insurance and without a licence on Avondale Road, Cwmbran on May 1.

He must pay £314 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS BRYAN, 58, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SOFIA CEGIELSKI, 24, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £458 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed on May 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM JAMES DAVIES, 31, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MELANIE MADEINE EDWARDS, 38, of Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on the A466 at Tintern on May 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

DAVID HIBBERT, 34, of Coronation Road, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JENNIFER HUGHES, 37, of Cromwell Road, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate on Newport Road, Cwmcarn on April 10.

AMY LEE KING, 35, of Morrison Street, Blackwood must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on February 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.