Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

Entries poured in for all of the categories this year, so we have decided to take a closer look at the finalists for the GP of the Year Award.

Dr. D. L. McGovern

The nominator of Dr McGovern, of the Western Vale Family Practice in the Vale of Glamorgan, has said that, apart from being a "fantastic doctor, kind, compassionate, thorough and with a vast amount of experience and expertise", he is "obviously a superb leader".

"Not only is he a great doctor and a great leader I know that he, personally, checks on the wellbeing of staff members," the nominator says.

"I do not believe that as an all-around star of the GP profession anyone deserves this accolade more than Dominic McGovern."

Dr Ben Roper

The person who nominated Dr Roper, of the Vale Group Practice, which operates across the Vale of Glamorgan, says that, despite all of his hard work, "he also was raising four children alone at one point".

"He is loved by his patients and always goes above and beyond," they add.

"Despite having a family of his own he works unbelievable hours. He also works for Out of Hours in Cardiff and Cwm Taff.

"He also was behind starting the Hub in Barry to help the out of hours out on the weekends."

Dr Jonathan Ryder

Dr Ryder, of New Chapel Street Surgery, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, is described as "one of the if not the best doctors I've had the pleasure of meeting" by his nominator.

"I'm ill a lot and see lots of doctors, but Dr Ryder always goes above and beyond for his patients," they say.

"I have something rare and he did research on my problem to try and find a way to make me better.

"He's always there and I wouldn't know what if do without him. He's absolutely amazing."