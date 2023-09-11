DONNA CHURCH, 32, of Treberth Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Longfellow Road, Caldicot on August 18 with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JONATHAN BALL, 37, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport was fined £300 and ordered to pay £170 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating of police sergeant Emma Tarney and two counts of the theft of plants from B&M last month.

STEPHANIE REARDON, 40, of Hillview, Tredegar was fined £333 after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating of PC David Evans in Newport on August 20.

She must pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.

OLUWASHOLA AFOLABI, 29, of Caerleon Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence on Kingsway on May 8.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IAN JONES, 34, of Heol Y Groes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was fined £764 after he admitted driving without due care and attention on the A4042 in Newport on April 25.

He must also pay a £306 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL WATTS, 43, of Hillside Road, Crumlin, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 13 months after he admitted drink driving on Kendon Road, Croespenmaen on December 27, 2022 with 81 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

He was fined £270 and must pay £300 costs and a £108 surcharge.

MARC DAVID JOHN ANDREWS, 29, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW JOHN LEWIS, 44, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Highfield Close, Newport on March 7.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.