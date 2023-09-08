It is one of the first in the city to undergo a “Convenience of the Future” re-design which aims to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for McDonald's customers.

Franchisee Jane Blackwell, who owns and operates five McDonald’s restaurants in Wales, said she was “proud to reinvest” in the site at Newport Retail Park.

“The dining area is much more contemporary. We now have separate facilities for our customers who eat inside our restaurant and our couriers thus leading to a better experience for everyone,” Ms Blackwell said.

“It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Newport Retail Park restaurant and I’m confident that this new look, as well as the changes behind the counter, will not only benefit our customers but also our staff who have all been very complimentary about the changes behind the scenes that will make their job a little easier.”

Spytty McDonald's restaurant re-design (Image: McDonald's)

The overhaul of the kitchen and dining areas will make better use of digital channels like the McDonald’s App, Ms Blackwell said, with the walk-in and drive-through systems still at the heart of the ordering experience.

“With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal."

McDonald’s introduced “Convenience of the Future” upgrades in 200 restaurants last year, with another 800 planned over the next four.

Spytty McDonald's restaurant re-design (Image: McDonald's)

Gareth Pearson, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief operating officer said: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

"Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one. For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.”