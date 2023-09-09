The invitation comes as part of South Wales Police's Firearms Surrender Month, which runs from September 1 to 30.

Those surrendering the weapons will not face prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender and the force has acknowledged these people may wish to remain anonymous.

“A firearms surrender offers the public the opportunity to safely surrender illegal or unwanted firearms, a number of which may be held by people with a lack of awareness of their illegality,” said DI Chris Williams, Force Gun Crime lead.

"Members of the public will be able to take firearms into eight designated police stations across south Wales and hand them over the front counter.

"To reassure you, South Wales Police has very low rates of gun crime, and the UK in general has some of the lowest gun crime rates in the world.

"But every gun given up is one less that criminals can use.”

Imitation firearms such as BB guns and air weapons can be used to cause injury or perpetuate serious offences in the wrong hands, DI Williams says.

People are also invited to surrender any unwanted Stun Guns and ‘Tasers’ during the scheme.

Firearms should be handed to police and front counter staff at eight designated South Wales Police stations.

The campaign page says the force is working to gain trust and confidence from communities so members of the public feel they can share information and report issues at any time.

“Communities hold the key to helping reduce firearm related crime," the website says.

“Information from witnesses and local communities is vital if we are to obtain the evidence we need to arrest and prosecute offenders.”