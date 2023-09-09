Kal Jenkins, 24, from Abertillery was locked up after he stole the woman's house keys and smashed up her mobile phone when she was giving him a lift.

Alexander Orndal, prosecuting, said the defendant has a history of defying the restraining order and the latest breaches happened twice in under a week.

Jenkins was also drinking a bottle of vodka a day at the time of the offences, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

On June 2 he had gone to her home uninvited before he swiped her house keys.

Six days later Jenkins had flagged down her car and persuaded her to give him a lift before destroying her phone after they argued.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “He’s making me feel anxious and scared and I want him to stop.”

Jenkins, of Arrael View, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order, theft and criminal damage.

His barrister Georgina Buckley said: “He has strong personal mitigation.

“The defendant recently lost his grandfather, someone he was very close to.

“His daughter was born 13 weeks prematurely and he would spend three to five days a week visiting her in the intensive care unit.

“He turned to alcohol as a way of coping but it was a downward spiral.”

She added that Jenkins had been a supervisor at a timber factory and had already served the equivalent of a six-month prison sentence while being remanded in custody.

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told the defendant: “On June 8 you flagged down your victim as she was driving her car.

“You asked her for a lift and she agreed to give you a lift to your parents.

“Whilst you were in the car an argument developed when her phone rang.

“You grabbed the steering wheel causing the car to collide with the kerb and you later grabbed her phone and smashed it on the pavement.”

Recorder Gardiner added: “You've shown a repeated unwillingness to respect the terms of the restraining order.

“You are asking the court to give you a third chance.

“There is insufficient evidence that you will respect the terms of that order for a third time.”

Jenkins was locked up for 16 months.