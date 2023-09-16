Carol Mutlow opened Hannah’s Music on Moor Street in honour of her daughter, Hannah, who lost her life to cystic fibrosis at the age of 16.

“Hannah was the music person,” Mrs Mutlow said. “She was teaching people to play piano from the age of 14. We used to travel to Cardiff or Newport for music stuff and we said we needed a music shop in Chepstow.”

After losing Hannah just before her 17th birthday, Mrs Mutlow stopped at nothing to turn her daughter's dreams into a lasting legacy.

Three decades on, Hannah’s Music continues to serve local musicians and music fans.

Carol and husband John Mutlow at the Pride of Gwent Awards

The music mogul Mrs Mutlow also founded Castell Roc - a festival at Wales' oldest castle and an exciting calendar fixture for people across Gwent and beyond.

Legendary space rock band Hawkwind closed this summer's event, attracting fans from as far as America and Japan.

Well, the space rock went down very well @ChepstowCastle #Hawkwind #CastellRoc. Who says Welsh Castles are obsolete! pic.twitter.com/XuJZPcoJgR — Phil Curme 🥾🪖 (@wtbattlefields) August 28, 2023

“We’ve been really busy with Castell Roc – that takes up all my time. It’s getting bigger every year,” Mrs Mutlow said.

The profits made from festival t-shirt and cap sales were donated to Cystic Fibrosis Research Trust, with donations taking the tally to an amazing £1,400.

“I love what I do and I do everything in her name. It’s in honour of Hannah, really. She gives me my aim in life. I just do what she needs to do,” Mrs Mutlow said.

“I remember being a little bit shocked to win the Pride of Gwent. I had the invitation because I had won the Community Hero Award, but I had not expected for one minute to receive the Pride of Gwent Award at the end of the night.

“There were so many people who deserved it."

Carol won two awards on the night (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

Pride of Gwent Awards 2023

You have until Sunday, October 15, to enter nominations for this year’s Pride of Gwent Awards.

The awards will be finalised on Friday, December 1, before the winners’ ceremony on Thursday, December 7.

To see the full list of categories and nominate an individual, click here.

Potential sponsors who want to support the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2023 should contact head of events at Newsquest Cathy Parsons at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.