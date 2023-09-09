While the heatwave continues throughout the weekend it’s a perfect excuse to visit the beer garden for the rugby.

There are many great pubs across Gwent, and we looked at the top five pubs across Newport according to Tripadvisor.

The Potters - Newport

This pub in the heart of Newport city centre - and just a stumble from Argus Towers - is always top of the list - it's well known for its best breakfast and Sunday lunch voted for by our readers.

It's a great place to watch live sports on multiple television screens and has great food to line stomachs before kick-off.

The Potters Pub is always top of a list (Image: newsquest)

What does Tripadvisor say: "Good food, good service, quick and efficient and fair value for money. Good location if shopping in town."

Hanbury Arms - Caerleon

This 16th-century pub has lovely views of the River Usk and has plenty of food and drink offers throughout the week.

If you are looking for a relaxing location, with the sound of the river then this is a great place to visit.

Hanbury Arms (Image: Archive)

What does Tripadvisor say: "Beautiful spot overlooking the river, great service and staff made us feel welcome."

Kings Arms - Caerphilly

This pub located near Caerphilly Castle is third on the list and in a central location.

It has a small outside space to enjoy with the right weather and is a great place to watch sporting action.

Kings Arms in Caerphilly. Image: Google (Image: Google Maps)

What does Tripadvisor say: "Staff are friendly, and the drinks are reasonably priced and the food was fabulous."

The Bush Inn - Cwmbran

This little pub is located in upper Cwmbran, near the Welsh mountains and has a lovely view of Cwmbran.

It offers a warm welcome and has a wide variety of food to choose from and plenty of drink selection.

The Bush inn (Image: Google Maps)

What does Tripadvisor say: "Great little pub and locals with very reasonable drink prices."

Ye Old Bull Inn - Caerleon

This traditional pub in the heart of Caerleon has the best of both worlds, as you can have a good drink and then put your head down in the cottage that is available for hire.

Cottages have single or double options with two bathrooms with a living and dining area.

Ye Olde Bull in Caerleon (Image: Google maps)

What does Tripadvisor say: "Good friendly service, all meals were served piping hot would highly recommend."

Reviews and ratings correct as of September 9, 2023.

What's your favourite pub? Let us know below.