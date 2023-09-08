The professional dancer revealed that the incident occurred while he performing in Aberdeen as part of the Strictly Live Tour.

He said the whole ordeal, which took place while he was on the phone to his mum, "felt like a slap in the face".

Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe says stop by the police 'felt like a slap in the face'





According to the Mirror, Johannes Rabebe from the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing said: “A police van pulled up into the parking lot where I was sitting.

“Two officers got out of the car. I said, ‘Mummy, they are walking over to me’. ‘What did you do wrong?’ she asked. I felt stung. ‘Nothing’, I said. When they came over I showed my ID. ‘Is there something wrong?’ I asked one of them. ‘No, you look suspicious and like someone we are looking for'.

“Maybe they were doing their job but the fact I’d just been on stage with thousands of people shouting my name and now I was being approached by police who thought I could be a criminal felt like a slap in the face.”

The incident was said to have occurred in 2019 when the Strictly star was visiting the Scottish city of Aberdeen while on tour.

He revealed how it blighted what was otherwise a very positive night after an excellent performance to thousands of adoring fans.

The South African dancer added: “Regardless, I wrapped up the tour oozing positive energy.”

This comes after he revealed that he was stopped all the time in 2021 by police with the star revealing that he is now careful with what he wears.