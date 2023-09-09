Our chances of winning the lottery are very slim with the odds of having a winning ticket being as low as one in 139 million - meaning any help we can get, the better!

If you fancy shooting your shot but want to bank on more than the regular good luck charms like a rabbit's foot and four-leaf clover - keep reading.

The team at SuperCasinoSites have gathered all the stats so that you have the 'luckiest' numbers to hand the next time you're buying a ticket.

They analysed the most and least commonly drawn numbers in four lottery games in the UK - UK Lotto, EuroMillions, Thunderball, and Set for Life.

It's important to note that since rules have changed over time, including the addition of extra balls to the pool of numbers, only figures after the most recent revisions were taken into account.

How likely is it to win the Lotto in the UK?





Your chance of winning the UK Lotto jackpot is approximately 1 in 45,057,474, the team reports.

The most popular lottery game in the country draws every Wednesday and Saturday and has base jackpots of £2 million and £3.8 million, respectively.

The current rules involve players needing to select six numbers out of a pool of 59.

If the Lotto jackpot has not been won for five consecutive draws, a Must Be Won draw occurs that may reach £11 million on Wednesdays and £12 million on Saturdays.

The luckiest number in UK Lotto, as of the 29th August 2023, is 52.

52 has been drawn as one of the main numbers for the jackpot 105 times since the 10th October 2015.

Meanwhile, on 102 draws, the second most common number is 39 and in the third spot, the third most common is 58 with 101 draws.

The team also looked into the numbers that you should avoid since they don't come up very often.

These include 48, which has been drawn only 68 times so far.

How likely is it to win EuroMillions?

Your chances of winning the EuroMillions is reportedly 1 in 139,838,160

The international game can be played in nine countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

Draws take place on Tuesday and Friday evenings, with a guaranteed minimum jackpot of €17 million that can roll over to an astonishing €240 million, if not won in the previous draw.

There's also a supplementary game in the EuroMillions that can only be played in the UK.

The game, which is called the UK Millionaire Maker, operates similarly to a raffle, with each draw ensuring that at least one player pockets £1 million.

When it comes to what numbers you should choose, the most common EuroMillions numbers between September 27, 2016 and August 29, 2023 were 21 with 88 draws, 17 with 87 draws, and 23 with 85 draws.

On the other side of the scale, the unluckiest selections were 40, 18, and 22, which were winning numbers just 57, 55, and 52 times, respectively.

What are the chances of winning Thunderball?





The odds of winning the Thunderball jackpot are reportedly 1 in 8,060,598.

Compared to the other lottery games, Thunderball has a relatively modest jackpot of £500,000.

However, it compensates the jackpot with a low ticket price of £1 and a high frequency of draws – four times a week, each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The best thing is that no matter how many players match the five main numbers and the Thunderball, each will win half a million pounds, as the jackpot is not shared.

30 has appeared as the main ball number considerably more than the others - occurring 340 times between May 12, 2010 and August 29, 2023,

The number 18 comes in second place - showing up 324 times in the same period with number 31 following on 323 times.

The least lucky numbers, the ones drawn the fewest times, were 12 with 276 appearances, and 35 and 14, each with 279 appearances.

What are the odds for winning the Set For Life jackpot?





We have a 1 in 15,339,390 chance of scoring the Set for Life jackpot.

Just like in EuroMillions and Thunderball, players in Set for Life select five numbers, but this time from a pool of 47.

A Life Ball from 1- 10 is then chosen, and if all six numbers match, a £10,000 jackpot is won, which players will receive every month for the next 30 years!

Alternatively, if you guess the five main numbers but not the Life Ball, you will get twelve £10,000 instalments over the next year.

Within 465 draws between March 18, 2019 and August 29, 2023, 21 is the number that appeared the most, being drawn 65 times.

The second most common number was 40 with 63 draws, followed by 42 with 61 draws.

The least frequent Set for Life main number is 1, having been drawn only 37 times.