With that, Costa Coffee has launched its 2023 autumn menu and I decided to give it a try.

The coffee chain regularly releases themed menus throughout the seasons and this year, the Maple Hazel range returned with some new items also being added.

Here’s what I thought about the 2023 autumn menu at Costa Coffee.

Costa Coffee releases autumn 2023 food and drink menu

When I saw the autumn menu had been revealed by Costa Coffee, I wasn’t sure about the Maple Hazel items, as the ‘hazel’ part of the name relates to the roasted hazelnut flavoured syrup.

I’m someone who doesn’t like the taste of nuts in food or drinks but I was very curious and thought why not give it a go? – I love trying new foods and drinks so I was up for it.

The autumn range surprised me (in a very good way) and I’ll be returning to Costa Coffee so I can get another autumnal fix before the Christmas range takes to the menu.

Since the menu has both sweet and savoury treats as well as drinks, I decided to try a good selection of it, including the Hog Roast Toastie, Maple Hazel Frappé, Maple Hazel Muffin and more.

You can find out more about the Costa Coffee menu in our article here.

What I thought about the new Autumn menu at Costa Coffee

Hog Roast Toastie

The Hog Roast Toastie is full of flavour and makes for a great lunch option (Image: Newsquest)

The Hog Roast Toastie makes for a great winter warmer but is perfect if you want a light bite to eat.

This toastie is made with garlic and herb-topped bloomer bread filled with hickory pulled pork, spiced apple glaze, caramelised onion chutney, sage and onion stuffing and oak-smoked cheddar.

I really enjoyed trying this as it was full of flavour and reminded me of having a Sunday roast at home with my family, largely due to the taste of the sage and onion stuffing coming through.

Maple Hazel Muffin

The Maple Hazel Muffin is topped with icing and an edible leaf decoration (Image: Newsquest)

I moved on to try the Maple Hazel Muffin and I was impressed with its soft sponge and maple syrup-filled middle which was a nice surprise.

It was topped with icing and an edible leaf decoration, fitting in with the autumnal theme.

It’s a very good size and although it had small nuts inside, I quite enjoyed it and would be up for having it again but I wouldn't massively rush to get it.

Chocolate Hazel Frappé and Maple Hazel Frappé

The Maple Hazel Frappé (left) and Chocolate Hazel Frappé (right) are both available to buy this autumn at Costa Coffee (Image: Newsquest)

Moving onto the drinks and wow, I wasn’t expecting to enjoy them so much!

I mean, I love a Frappé from Costa Coffee but I wasn’t sure if the Maple Hazel versions were going to be as good as the regular menu options.

I tried the Chocolate Hazel Frappé and the Maple Hazel Frappé with the latter being my favourite out of the two.

The Maple Hazel Frappé comes with roasted hazelnut flavour syrup and maple sauce with whipped cream and autumnal-coloured biscuit topping and it was divine!

I actually really enjoyed the nutty flavour I got with this drink which was a lovely surprise.

I feel like it was a very nice spin on the frappés that are available all year round.

However, the Chocolate Maple Frappé lacked in flavour for me as I could taste more chocolate and didn’t get much of the maple flavour coming through.

Having said this though, I think it would be a good option for those who want to give the menu a try but are a bit unsure about the maple and hazelnut flavours.

Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate

The Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate has become my new go-to hot chocolate (Image: Newsquest)

Seeing as I don’t drink tea or coffee (outrageous, I know) and I’m a lover of hot chocolate, I couldn’t not try the Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate.

Similar to the Maple Hazel Frappé, the hot chocolate has roasted hazelnut flavour syrup and maple sauce plus it was topped with whipped cream and the autumnal biscuit crunch.

Although this had a more subtle taste to it, the maple flavours worked very well with the hot chocolate.

So, when the cooler autumnal weather comes back around, I’ll be reaching for this as my new go-to hot chocolate.

In short, I’ll be sad to see this seasonal menu leave Costa Coffee and can only hope it returns again sometime soon.