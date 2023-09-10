Wheelie bins are not exactly known for being sweet smelling but there are some things you can do to keep the pong at a minimum.

There is a simple and budget-friendly solution that a fan of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swears by.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

What can I put in my bin to stop it smelling?





One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves stopping your bin smelling so bad.

A member of the community group shared this plea with fellow cleaning fanatics: "Help my outside wheelie bin is absolutely stinking

"I do have dogs an 3 kids in nappies but I double bag everything, it gets cleaned every time it get emptied but the stench is horrendous."

Users took to the comments to share solutions including product recommendations.

One person suggested: "Jeyes bin powder or bin buddy powder."

550g of the Jeyes Freshbin Powder can be purchased from Amazon for £9.30 and Bing Buddy powder can be purchased from The Range with prices starting at £3.14.

Another member shared another tip: "Make sure you push all air out of the poo/ nappy bags when you seal them. I have had them explode in the heat otherwise."

One member of the cleaning community group also had a more budget-friendly idea for stopping nasty bin smells from dog poo and nappies.

The top contributor to the page recommended: "Neutrodol from savers."

Neutradol Bin Odour Destroyer is available at The Range for £1 and can be purchased from Savers for £1.09.

In its product description, the bin odour destroyer is said to keep "your bin completely free of bad smells caused by old food and household waste.

"The dry powder formula means no sticky residue. Use frequently and your bin will remain pleasant and fresh smelling".

The Range says that the product is particular well-suited for those with dogs or children (but should be kept away from both) and be used on both indoor and outside bins.

Have you ever tried Neutrodol for getting rid of nasty bin smells? Did it work? Let us know in the comments.