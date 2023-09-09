Tourists revealed how they fled for their lives as a hotel building started to shake when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 struck them in Marrakesh.

Lowri Davies, 21, from Newport said: “It was nothing like I’ve ever seen before.

“It was absolutely terrifying. The chandeliers in the hotel started shaking and we all started running for our lives to get out.

“Everyone just ran away from the building.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”

Glass in their hotel lobby shattered following the quake, Jane Felix Richards from Cardiff told the Argus.

Reuters are reporting that the earthquake was at a depth of 6.21 miles.

There are no reports of fatalities at this site in Marrakesh.