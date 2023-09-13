A MAN is to go on trial on suspicion of raping a woman in Gwent.
Jay Jenkins-Lang, 20, from Pontypool pleaded not guilty to the allegation after he appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to go on trial later this year.
Jenkins-Lang, now of Dolgellau, Gwynedd was remanded in custody.
