The Metropolitan Police said officers would be carrying out “intensive search activity” throughout the day in the Chiswick area in west London.

In a statement, the force said: “This activity comes after intelligence-led activity and some confirmed sightings in that area overnight, including calls from members of the public.”

The force said it’s believed that the escaped terror suspect Khalife has changed his outfit.

Confirmed sightings of Daniel Khalife in Chiswick overnight

He is now believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, carrying a small bag or case.

The statement added: “We urge members of the public in that area to remain vigilant and call 999 immediately should they see Khalife, or if they have any information that could assist the search. Whilst we advise members of the public not to approach Khalife if they see him, we still assess that he does not pose a threat to the wider public.”

Police officers have been stopping and checking cars in Chiswick and they have been seen asking residents for their IDs and looking in boots of cars on Church Street and Chiswick Lane South.

Armed police officers have also been searching up and down the road while a police boat can also be seen on the River Thames close to the roads.

Police dogs have also been at the scene.

The former soldier is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.