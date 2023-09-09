It’s believed to be the first time Flintoff has been pictured in public since the accident.

The former England captain, 45, has kept a low profile since he was taken to hospital after being hurt while filming for the motoring show at its test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome last December.

On Friday, he sported an England coaching kit on the home balcony at the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Freddie Flintoff was seen at the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Cardiff (Image: Joe Giddens/PA)

He was seen with large cuts or scars on his face and surgical tape on his nose.

His son Corey said at the time he was “lucky to be alive” and described it as a “pretty nasty crash”.

Filming Top Gear’s 34th series was paused and it has been reported the daredevil presenter intends to quit the programme.

The BBC said in March that it would be inappropriate to resume making the series at that time following an internal investigation into what happened.

Who is Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff?





In 2019, Flintoff began presenting Top Gear and he has also appeared on Sky’s A League Of Their Own.

He won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Flintoff is known for his time as an England all-rounder, most notably during the Ashes victory in 2005.

His other shows with the BBC include Andrew Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams, where he embarked on a mission to find cricketing talent in his home town of Preston.

Flintoff is a close friend of England managing director Rob Key and is set to be with the squad for the remainder of the series. The PA news agency understands the role is unpaid.