Harry Harrison, 36, will give away his recent oil painting of Chepstow Castle - the oldest castle in Wales - in a way that he hopes will “bring a touch of magic” to the historic town.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the hunt, with clues posted on the Art by Harrison pages on Facebook and Instagram and handed out at the start location on the day - which is to be announced.

Participants will need to follow the clues to find the prize.

Mr Harrison, who takes inspiration from the "stunning moody skies" of the region, will be at the secret location to award the painting to the first individual or team.

Second and third place will also get a print to take home.

Moody skies (Image: Harry Harrison) (Image: Harry Harrison)

“I truly believe that art has the power to connect us, and this event is my way of expressing my gratitude to the wonderful Chepstow community that has supported my artistic journey,” Mr Harrison said.

“My friend actually wrote the clues so I’m not going to take the credit for that because he is the brains behind it.

“They are all about local history but you won’t need to do any revision. It will be good fun and you can get the kids involved. It’s a good excuse to get out walking.”

The dates for the treasure hunt will be announced on Mr Harrison’s Facebook page in the next couple of weeks. You can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/artbyhharrison