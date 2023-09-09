- The M4 is closed, westbound, between J25A (Grove Park) and J26 (Malpas).
- The closure will last until 6am Monday, September 11.
- Newport Bus has warned of "major disruptions" to services this weekend.
- Gwent Police are dealing with an incident between J24 and J25.
