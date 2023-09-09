Live

Traffic updates amid closures and police incident on M4

M4 motorway
Traffic
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • The M4 is closed, westbound, between J25A (Grove Park) and J26 (Malpas).
  • The closure will last until 6am Monday, September 11.
  • Newport Bus has warned of "major disruptions" to services this weekend.
  • Gwent Police are dealing with an incident between J24 and J25.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos