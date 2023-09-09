Gwent Police announced they were dealing with an incident on the M4 between junction 24 (Coldra) and junction 25 (Caerleon) at 1.37pm today, Saturday, September 9, advising motorists to avoid the area.

Officers attended with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Drivers were already experiencing delays with the M4 westbound carriageway closed between junction 25A (Grove Park) and junction 26 (Malpas) for waterproofing works on the River Usk Bridge.

Newport Bus warned customers of “major disruptions across the network” as the M4 closures meant more congestion on routes such as the SDR.

The eastbound carriageway of the M4 is scheduled to have the same waterproofing works and closures next weekend.

Welsh Water crews have been completing repairs on the A48 Chepstow Road in Langstone after a water main burst on Thursday, September 7.

Speaking after today's incident, Gwent Police Chief Inspector Rhys Caddick said: “We received a report that a girl had fallen from a bridge over the M4, between junctions 24 and 25, in Newport at around 1.20pm on Saturday, September 9.

“Officers attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service.

“The girl was taken to hospital for treatment.”