Remember when Newport was a bustling shopping centre? Which one of these was on your list to visit?

South Wales Argus: BYGONE AGE: Cecils and Great Universal Stores (later BHS) on the corner of High Street and Griffin StreetCecils and Great Universal Stores (later BHS) on the corner of High Street and Griffin Street.

South Wales Argus: SAFE AS HOUSES: The London City & Midland Bank, now HSBC on Westgate Square at the bottom of Stow HillThe London City's Midland Bank, now HSBC, on Westgate Square at the bottom of Stow Hill.

South Wales Argus: NEWPORT FIXTURE: Wildings store on Commercial Street, with London House next doorWildings store on Commercial Street, with London House next door.

South Wales Argus: VARIED: The Newport arcade has housed a variety of shops over the yearsThe Newport arcade has housed a variety of shops over the years.

South Wales Argus: DEPARTMENT STORE: Picture taken in 1980 of Owen Owen on the corner of Charles Street and Commercial Street in NewportPicture taken in 1980 of Owen Owen on the corner of Charles Street and Commercial Street in Newport.

South Wales Argus: HIGH STREET FAVOURITE: A picture taken in 1980 of Marks and Spencer on Commercial Street in NewportA picture taken in 1980 of Marks and Spencer on Commercial Street in Newport.

South Wales Argus: SHOPPING CENTRE: The Kingsway Centre, complete with model Transporter BridgeThe Kingsway Centre, complete with model Transporter Bridge.

South Wales Argus: FADED: Shot from 1980 of Newport ArcadeShot from 1980 of Newport Arcade.

South Wales Argus: LIVING IN THE EIGHTIES: The Westgate Hotel, taken in 1986, with the Benetton store next to the entrance.The Westgate Hotel, taken in 1986, with the Benetton store next to the entrance.

South Wales Argus: ICONIC: The Woolworths store on Commercial Street in NewportThe Woolworths store on Commercial Street in Newport.