Cecils and Great Universal Stores (later BHS) on the corner of High Street and Griffin Street.

The London City's Midland Bank, now HSBC, on Westgate Square at the bottom of Stow Hill.

Wildings store on Commercial Street, with London House next door.

The Newport arcade has housed a variety of shops over the years.

Picture taken in 1980 of Owen Owen on the corner of Charles Street and Commercial Street in Newport.

A picture taken in 1980 of Marks and Spencer on Commercial Street in Newport.

The Kingsway Centre, complete with model Transporter Bridge.

Shot from 1980 of Newport Arcade.

The Westgate Hotel, taken in 1986, with the Benetton store next to the entrance.

The Woolworths store on Commercial Street in Newport.