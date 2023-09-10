Only this summer, The Guardian named the 179-year-old Usk Show, which takes place just outside the Monmouthshire town, as one of the top ten agricultural shows in the UK.

Organisers were pleased at the turnout despite concerns around the hot weather and congestion which brought much of Newport to a standstill yesterday, Saturday, September 9.

Farmers brought their prize cattle, sheep and pigs to compete in the livestock section and there were also contests for goats, rabbits and dogs.

This year's show also saw the return of the dressage section which proved to be hugely popular and kept organisers busy over the course of the day.

Visitors enjoyed the vintage vehicles and food courts dotted around the 40ha Usk Showground site.



Farmers and visitors brought their competitive spirit, entering their best cider apples, flower bouquets and other produce for judging.

The Main Ring hosted a variety of displays with help from the fire brigade, working gun dogs, Icelandic horses and Squibb Motocross Display Team.

The Countryside Ring, opening an hour later at 10am, exhibited an exciting array of wildlife including falcons, alpacas and Basset Hounds.

Every year, the holder of the best “in steam” exhibit leaves with The Haining Trophy with rosettes awarded to other standouts in the marquee.

The miniature electric and steam railways, run by the City of Newport Model Engineering Society, is another popular fixture of the annual show.