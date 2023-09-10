Alan Matthews, 71, was last seen near Friars Walk food court at around 4:20pm on Thursday afternoon, September 7.

Mr Matthews is described as around 5ft 7in tall, with shoulder-length grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue t-shirt and blue jeans, with black shoes, and is believed to be carrying two bags.

Mr Matthews also has links to the Pill and St Julians areas of Newport.

Gwent Police have asked anyone with any information on Mr Matthews’ whereabouts to call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300303762.

The Gwent Police statement, issued Sunday, September 10, said: “We’re appealing for information to find Alan Matthews who has been reported as missing.

“Alan is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”