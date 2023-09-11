Gwent Police want to speak to motorists who were travelling on the A472 between 3pm and 4pm, yesterday, Saturday, September 9.

They are particularly interested in talking to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

The force received a report of a road traffic collision on the A472, travelling from Nelson towards Tredomen, at around 4pm.

Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service.

The motorbike rider, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

People can contact Gwent Police by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2300305278, or sending a direct message on social media.