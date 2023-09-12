Ricky Maloney, 39, from Caerphilly is accused of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

It is alleged that he did so between July 1, 2020 and August 1, 2020, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Maloney’s trial is due to start on March 13, 2024.

The defendant, of Heol Y Ddol, was granted unconditional bail.