A MAN will go on trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to a cocaine trafficking charge.
Ricky Maloney, 39, from Caerphilly is accused of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.
It is alleged that he did so between July 1, 2020 and August 1, 2020, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Maloney’s trial is due to start on March 13, 2024.
The defendant, of Heol Y Ddol, was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article