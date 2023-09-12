Last week the children went back to school and summer decided to rear its head after being missing in action for the six weeks of holidays.

The sun shone and the temperatures soared, but the Met Office is painting a very different picture in Newport this week.

Here we look at what the weather has in store for the city ...

Today

The Met Office has reported an overcast start to the day – although the weather service hasn’t forecast rain today there has already been some in the city. The Met Office is predicting sunny intervals this afternoon with temperatures peaking at 21 degrees (much cooler than last week) from around 3pm.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12, the Met Office has predicted light rain in the morning starting in the early hours of the day. The rain is expected to clear up by lunchtime with cloudiness expected in the afternoon. The temperature is set to drop even further with maximum temperatures of 19 degrees.

Wednesday

There will be cloudy start to the day on September 13, although sunny intervals are forecast for the afternoon. Similarly to Tuesday there should be maximum temperatures of 19 degrees.

Thursday

Sunny intervals are anticipated to kick off Thursday, September 14 with it set to become cloudy by late morning – from around 10am. There is some potential for rain in the afternoon around 4pm with temperatures reaching maximums of 19 degrees.

Friday

Friday, September 15 is set to be overcast all day. Temperatures will again be slightly cooler with the service predicting maximums of 18 degrees.

Saturday

On Saturday there will be maximum temperatures of 17 degrees based on Met Office data. A cloudy start is predicted although this is set to change to sunny intervals by early evening (potentially around 7pm).

Sunday

The sunshine should continue – albeit at cooler temperatures peaking at 18 degrees – into Sunday. The Met Office has predicted a sunny Sunday with this set to change to cloudy by nighttime.