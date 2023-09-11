Owner of HMV, Doug Putman, was hoping to put forward a rescue bid for Wilko that would have seen him keep up to 300 stores across the UK open.

But this latest rescue bid has failed due to rising costs, according to the BBC.

It now leaves more than 12,000 jobs and over 350 Wilko stores at risk.

A rescue bid from HMV owner Doug Putman for Wilko has fallen through due to rising costs. (Image: PA)

The BBC said: "Some of Wilko's remaining stores could be sold to rival retailers, such as Poundland or The Range.

"Administrators are expected to announce the details of job losses and store closures in the coming days."

Wilko closing 52 stores

Administrators, PwC, revealed last week 52 Wilko stores would be closing across the UK beginning as early as tomorrow.

The closures will result in 1,016 redundancies.

There will be a further 299 redundancies in its two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport, while more than 260 redundancies have been made at its support centre.

The 52 Wilko stores closing in the UK are:

Tuesday, September 12

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

Thursday, September 14

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barrow in Furness

Basildon

Belle Vale

Burnley (Relocation)

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Huddersfield

Morriston

New Malden

North Shields

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton-West Quay

St Austell

Stockport

Truro

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Woking

While, the retailer’s Burnley store will also close on Thursday, November 14, as part of a relocation.