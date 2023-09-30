The sun shone on the crowds at Usk Show, the biggest one-day agricultural show in Wales, earlier this month, and there was plenty for all ages to enjoy.
This selection of pictures show you just some of the things going on throughout the day.
A motorcycle stunt display in the main ring at Usk Show. Picture: Ian Agland
Two young winners at Usk Show. Picture: Ian Agland
It was a hot and sunny day at Usk Show. Picture: Ian Agland
A group of women spinning on one of the stalls at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes
The alpacas were popular with the little ones. Picture: David Barnes
This youngster gets to grips with a model cow. Picture: David Barnes
This dog decided to take it easy at the hot Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes
Keeping the livestock in the shade at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes
A walking stick stall at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes
The horticulture tent was packed with fruit, vegetables and much more at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes
Just some of the stunning flowers on display at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes
