The sun shone on the crowds at Usk Show, the biggest one-day agricultural show in Wales, earlier this month, and there was plenty for all ages to enjoy.

This selection of pictures show you just some of the things going on throughout the day.

A motorcycle stunt display in the main ring at Usk Show. Picture: Ian Agland

Two young winners at Usk Show. Picture: Ian Agland

It was a hot and sunny day at Usk Show. Picture: Ian Agland

A group of women spinning on one of the stalls at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes

The alpacas were popular with the little ones. Picture: David Barnes

This youngster gets to grips with a model cow. Picture: David Barnes

This dog decided to take it easy at the hot Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes

Keeping the livestock in the shade at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes

A walking stick stall at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes

The horticulture tent was packed with fruit, vegetables and much more at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes

Just some of the stunning flowers on display at Usk Show. Picture: David Barnes