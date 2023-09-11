The fire at Pontymister Welfare Ground, which was reported to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service just before 5am this morning, appears to have caused extensive damage to a building that houses changing rooms and a kitchen area.

The blaze also seems to have impacted a nearby tree and pole.

Crews from three fire and rescue stations were at the scene tackling the blaze, with a stop message received at around 7.12am – two hours and 13 minutes after the blaze was reported to them.

A spokeswoman at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 4:59am on Monday 11 September 2023, we received reports of a fire at Pontymister, Risca.

“Crews from Risca, Maindee and Duffyn Fire and Rescue Stations were in attendance, alongside emergency services colleagues."

She continued: “Special equipment such as water jets and triple extension ladders, were used to manage the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 7.12am.”

Gwent Police were also at the scene of the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

"We received a report of a fire in Isaf Road, Pontymister, at around 5.30am on Monday 11 September," said a spokeswoman for the force.​

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300307119.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.​"​