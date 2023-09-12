Jamie Westacott, 35, from Newport is no stranger to shop security staff across the city.

The former promising speedway star has previous convictions for helping himself to goods without paying for them.

His latest wave of offending saw him take a £320 hot tub from Asda on May 23.

Westacott then followed it up a few days later by pinching a £190 barbecue from Tesco on May 25.

The defendant then stole T-shirts worth £2,500 from SportsDirect on June 19, a £209 jet wash from Halfords on June 20 and clothes from Screwfix on June 21.

Westacott, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn was jailed for 16 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.