A THIEF who stole a hot tub, barbecue, jet wash and T-shirts on a shoplifting spree is spending this autumn behind bars.
Jamie Westacott, 35, from Newport is no stranger to shop security staff across the city.
The former promising speedway star has previous convictions for helping himself to goods without paying for them.
His latest wave of offending saw him take a £320 hot tub from Asda on May 23.
Westacott then followed it up a few days later by pinching a £190 barbecue from Tesco on May 25.
MORE NEWS: Man scratched word ‘nonce’ into innocent victim’s car and slashed his tyres
The defendant then stole T-shirts worth £2,500 from SportsDirect on June 19, a £209 jet wash from Halfords on June 20 and clothes from Screwfix on June 21.
Westacott, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn was jailed for 16 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here