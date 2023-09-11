Consumer watchdog Which? released its list of the UK’s best towns and villages based on readers ratings of inland locations they had visited.

The South Wales towns of Abergavenny (35), Monmouth (73) and Crickhowell (12) all featured on the list which was topped by Wells in Somerset.

Each place in the UK was rated based on food/drink, scenery, attractions, attractiveness, shopping and peace and quiet.

Which? based its ratings on factors including scenery, shopping and food and drink. (Image: Getty Images)

The best towns and villages in the UK

The best towns and villages in the UK according to Which? ratings were:

​Wells Avebury Corfe Castle Port Sunlight Grasmere Lavenham Llangollen Ludlow Stamford Cartmel Church Stretton Crickhowell Ironbridge Melrose Arundel Grassington Inveraray Keswick Lower and Upper Slaughter Pitlochry Alnwick Beddgelert Great Malvern Hutton Le Hole Betws-y-Coed Bury St Edmunds Castleton Dunkeld Llanberis Moffat Richmond Salisbury Skipton Tavistock Abergavenny Dedham Hawes Lewes Painswick Pittenweem Windsor Woodbridge Ely Hay on Wye Stratford upon Avon Woodstock Ambleside Bakewell Barnard Castle Beaulieu Bradford-on-Avon Hexham Long Melford Brecon Broadway Henley-on-Thames Kelso Narberth Saltaire Sherborne Totnes Aberfeldy Braemar Burford Buxton Grantown-on-Spey Knaresborough Marlborough Shaftesbury Stow-on-the-Wold Hawkshead Machynlleth Monmouth Truro Bourton-on-the-Water Hebden Bridge Jedburgh Pickering Tewkesbury Thirsk Dorchester Windermere Castle Douglas Tetbury Callander Tunbridge Wells Burnham Market Matlock Bath Fort William Pembroke Ross-on-Wye Blaenau Ffestiniog Bodmin Gretna

The South Wales towns among the best in the UK

Crickhowell

Crickhowell was one of the highest rated towns in Wales on the Which? list. (Image: Getty Images)

Crickhowell was the highest-rated town in South Wales on the Which? list.

It was named 12th best town/village in the UK with a destination rating of 78% (compared to Wells' 83%).

Food and Drink: 3/5

Tourist attractions: 2/5

Scenery: 5/5

Attractiveness: 4/5

Shopping: 2/5

Peace and Quiet: 4/5

Abergavenny (35)

Abergavenny was named in the top 40 best towns/villages in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

Abergavenny was among the top 40 best towns/villages in the UK with a destination rating of 74%.

Food and Drink: 4/5

Tourist attractions: 2/5

Scenery: 5/5

Attractiveness: 3/5

Shopping: 4/5

Peace and Quiet: 4/5

Monmouth (73)

Monmouth recorded a destination rating of 69% according to Which?.

Food and Drink: 3/5

Tourist attractions: 3/5

Scenery: 4/5

Attractiveness: 3/5

Shopping: 3/5

Peace and Quiet: 4/5