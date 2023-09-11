Three South Wales towns have been named among the best in the UK by visitors.
Consumer watchdog Which? released its list of the UK’s best towns and villages based on readers ratings of inland locations they had visited.
The South Wales towns of Abergavenny (35), Monmouth (73) and Crickhowell (12) all featured on the list which was topped by Wells in Somerset.
Each place in the UK was rated based on food/drink, scenery, attractions, attractiveness, shopping and peace and quiet.
The best towns and villages in the UK
The best towns and villages in the UK according to Which? ratings were:
- Wells
- Avebury
- Corfe Castle
- Port Sunlight
- Grasmere
- Lavenham
- Llangollen
- Ludlow
- Stamford
- Cartmel
- Church Stretton
- Crickhowell
- Ironbridge
- Melrose
- Arundel
- Grassington
- Inveraray
- Keswick
- Lower and Upper Slaughter
- Pitlochry
- Alnwick
- Beddgelert
- Great Malvern
- Hutton Le Hole
- Betws-y-Coed
- Bury St Edmunds
- Castleton
- Dunkeld
- Llanberis
- Moffat
- Richmond
- Salisbury
- Skipton
- Tavistock
- Abergavenny
- Dedham
- Hawes
- Lewes
- Painswick
- Pittenweem
- Windsor
- Woodbridge
- Ely
- Hay on Wye
- Stratford upon Avon
- Woodstock
- Ambleside
- Bakewell
- Barnard Castle
- Beaulieu
- Bradford-on-Avon
- Hexham
- Long Melford
- Brecon
- Broadway
- Henley-on-Thames
- Kelso
- Narberth
- Saltaire
- Sherborne
- Totnes
- Aberfeldy
- Braemar
- Burford
- Buxton
- Grantown-on-Spey
- Knaresborough
- Marlborough
- Shaftesbury
- Stow-on-the-Wold
- Hawkshead
- Machynlleth
- Monmouth
- Truro
- Bourton-on-the-Water
- Hebden Bridge
- Jedburgh
- Pickering
- Tewkesbury
- Thirsk
- Dorchester
- Windermere
- Castle Douglas
- Tetbury
- Callander
- Tunbridge Wells
- Burnham Market
- Matlock Bath
- Fort William
- Pembroke
- Ross-on-Wye
- Blaenau Ffestiniog
- Bodmin
- Gretna
The South Wales towns among the best in the UK
Crickhowell
Crickhowell was the highest-rated town in South Wales on the Which? list.
It was named 12th best town/village in the UK with a destination rating of 78% (compared to Wells' 83%).
Food and Drink: 3/5
Tourist attractions: 2/5
Scenery: 5/5
Attractiveness: 4/5
Shopping: 2/5
Peace and Quiet: 4/5
Abergavenny (35)
Abergavenny was among the top 40 best towns/villages in the UK with a destination rating of 74%.
Food and Drink: 4/5
Tourist attractions: 2/5
Scenery: 5/5
Attractiveness: 3/5
Shopping: 4/5
Peace and Quiet: 4/5
Monmouth (73)
Monmouth recorded a destination rating of 69% according to Which?.
Food and Drink: 3/5
Tourist attractions: 3/5
Scenery: 4/5
Attractiveness: 3/5
Shopping: 3/5
Peace and Quiet: 4/5
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here