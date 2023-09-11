Three South Wales towns have been named among the best in the UK by visitors.

Consumer watchdog Which? released its list of the UK’s best towns and villages based on readers ratings of inland locations they had visited.

The South Wales towns of Abergavenny (35), Monmouth (73) and Crickhowell (12) all featured on the list which was topped by Wells in Somerset.

Each place in the UK was rated based on food/drink, scenery, attractions, attractiveness, shopping and peace and quiet.

Which? based its ratings on factors including scenery, shopping and food and drink. (Image: Getty Images)

The best towns and villages in the UK

The best towns and villages in the UK according to Which? ratings were:

  1. ​Wells
  2. Avebury
  3. Corfe Castle
  4. Port Sunlight
  5. Grasmere
  6. Lavenham
  7. Llangollen
  8. Ludlow
  9. Stamford
  10. Cartmel
  11. Church Stretton
  12. Crickhowell
  13. Ironbridge
  14. Melrose
  15. Arundel
  16. Grassington
  17. Inveraray
  18. Keswick
  19. Lower and Upper Slaughter
  20. Pitlochry
  21. Alnwick
  22. Beddgelert
  23. Great Malvern
  24. Hutton Le Hole
  25. Betws-y-Coed
  26. Bury St Edmunds
  27. Castleton
  28. Dunkeld
  29. Llanberis
  30. Moffat
  31. Richmond
  32. Salisbury
  33. Skipton
  34. Tavistock
  35. Abergavenny
  36. Dedham
  37. Hawes
  38. Lewes
  39. Painswick
  40. Pittenweem
  41. Windsor
  42. Woodbridge
  43. Ely
  44. Hay on Wye
  45. Stratford upon Avon
  46. Woodstock
  47. Ambleside
  48. Bakewell
  49. Barnard Castle
  50. Beaulieu
  51. Bradford-on-Avon
  52. Hexham
  53. Long Melford
  54. Brecon
  55. Broadway
  56. Henley-on-Thames
  57. Kelso
  58. Narberth
  59. Saltaire
  60. Sherborne
  61. Totnes
  62. Aberfeldy
  63. Braemar
  64. Burford
  65. Buxton
  66. Grantown-on-Spey
  67. Knaresborough
  68. Marlborough
  69. Shaftesbury
  70. Stow-on-the-Wold
  71. Hawkshead
  72. Machynlleth
  73. Monmouth
  74. Truro
  75. Bourton-on-the-Water
  76. Hebden Bridge
  77. Jedburgh
  78. Pickering
  79. Tewkesbury
  80. Thirsk
  81. Dorchester
  82. Windermere
  83. Castle Douglas
  84. Tetbury
  85. Callander
  86. Tunbridge Wells
  87. Burnham Market
  88. Matlock Bath
  89. Fort William
  90. Pembroke
  91. Ross-on-Wye
  92. Blaenau Ffestiniog
  93. Bodmin
  94. Gretna

The South Wales towns among the best in the UK

Crickhowell

Crickhowell was one of the highest rated towns in Wales on the Which? list. (Image: Getty Images)

Crickhowell was the highest-rated town in South Wales on the Which? list.

It was named 12th best town/village in the UK with a destination rating of 78% (compared to Wells' 83%). 

Food and Drink: 3/5

Tourist attractions: 2/5

Scenery: 5/5

Attractiveness: 4/5

Shopping: 2/5

Peace and Quiet: 4/5

Abergavenny (35)

Abergavenny was named in the top 40 best towns/villages in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

Abergavenny was among the top 40 best towns/villages in the UK with a destination rating of 74%.

Food and Drink: 4/5

Tourist attractions: 2/5

Scenery: 5/5

Attractiveness: 3/5

Shopping: 4/5

Peace and Quiet: 4/5

Monmouth (73)

Monmouth recorded a destination rating of 69% according to Which?.

Food and Drink: 3/5

Tourist attractions: 3/5

Scenery: 4/5

Attractiveness: 3/5

Shopping: 3/5

Peace and Quiet: 4/5