Gwent Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4 eastbound towards Newport this morning.
Officers were called to the incident between junction 28 and 29 of the M4 at 7.20 am on Monday, September 11.
The crash between a van and a car caused a build-up of slow-moving traffic on the M4 towards Tredegar Park.
Personnel from the Welsh Assembly Traffic Officers also attended the scene with no injuries reported.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, between junction 29 and 28, heading east, at around 7.20 am on Monday 11 September.
“Personnel from WATOs (Welsh Assembly Traffic Officers) attended. The collision involved a van and a car. No injuries were reported.”
