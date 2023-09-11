Thug Dalton Long, 26, from Abertillery had uttered the chilling words after going to her home uninvited, prosecutor Roger Griffiths said.

He was jailed for the terrifying attack on the woman at Cardiff Crown Court.

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told him: “You caused her to fall and hit her head and you blocked her access to the front door.

“She tried to leave but then you grabbed her mobile phone.

“At one point you pushed her into the house and locked the door.

“You grabbed her around her neck with your right arm so tight that she could not breathe.”

He added: “Eventually you released your grip but (the victim) said her head felt like jelly.

“You put a hand over her nose and mouth.

“At that point, you shouted at her, ‘I feel like killing you.’”

The defendant pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation.

He also admitted two counts of criminal damage.

Matthew Thomas, mitigating, said the defendant was “deeply ashamed” of what he had done.

His lawyer added that there was no evidence of the assault being fuelled by drink or drugs.

The judge told Long: “This incident was part of a prolonged course of aggressive and violent conduct towards your victim.

“It took place in her home which you were attending without her consent.

“She was vulnerable. You also tried to suffocate her by putting your hand over her nose and mouth.

“Whilst there's no victim personal statement from her, she does describe in her police statements that she has experienced physical and emotional harm as a result of your conduct.

“I note that you do have previous convictions, but none of the relevant convictions are recent.

“They relate to offences committed whilst you were a juvenile.

“As a result, I do not treat them as a further aggravating feature, but nor can it be said that you are of good character.”

Long was jailed for 21 months.