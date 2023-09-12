KEVIN CANO, 18, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wright Close on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IEUAN TARRANT, 25, of Canterbury Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Tredegar on January 8.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order not to contact his victim and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MICHAEL JOHN THOMAS, 36, of John Jobbins Way, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £675 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATIE EDWARDS, 26, of Grays Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Bedwas Road on April 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW WAYNE JAMES, 41, of Pengam Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on New Road, Tir-y-Berth on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM PINNOCK, 31, of Wern Gifford, Pandy, Abergavenny must pay £216 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hereford Road on April 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MAJID ALI, 34, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly on March 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEANNE STEPHANIE ILES, 42, of Church Crescent, Coedkernew, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on March 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER JONES, 40, of Ty Brachty Terrace, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £297 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM DAVID UNION, 24, of Llanover Road, Ely, Cardiff must pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.