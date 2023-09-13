The Barry Dock lifeboat and her volunteer crew rescued a man who had become stranded on his boat it snapped its halliard and had a broken-down engine on Sunday, September 10.

The Yacht was towed for two hours back to Barry Harbour, during a lightning storm over mid-Wales.

Upon reaching Barry Harbour the yacht was placed on a safe mooring until this morning, Monday, September 11 for repair.

A Spokesperson for Barry Dock RNLI: “Our volunteer quickly reestablished the tow for the two-hour passage back to Barry Harbour, where they were treated to a light show over mid-Wales from the lightning storms.

“Once safely inside Barry Harbour our D Class was launched to bring the stricken yacht into an alongside tow to place onto a safe mooring.

“Tired and exhausted, the skipper of the yacht was relieved where repairs can be arranged to be made in the morning.

“Our volunteer crew made ready both our All Weather and Inshore lifeboats for their next service before heading home for a late supper.”