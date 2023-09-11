Bassaleg School has been forced to delay the full return of its student body due to incomplete building works.

Builders have reportedly been on site all through the summer holidays but due to “unavoidable delays”, according to the council, the external part of the building has not yet been completed, leaving the fire exits and safe means of entry and exit to the new site are not yet suitable for use.

The project is designed to expand the school so it can increase its student body by 2,500 extra pupils, to help educate the growing number of young families with children in the local area.

Students are now expected to return this Friday, September 15, a week later than had originally been planned by the council.

The original return date of Friday, September 8, had been set after the school had informed parents that they would not be able to open at the start of the new term with other schools in South Wales because of the ongoing building works.

One mum said that parents were originally informed that the work would be completed in July in time for the students to return to school as planned last week along with thousands of other schoolchildren, but now the delays have meant they have been forced into two additional weeks of blended learning and an online classroom to help them catch up with their schoolwork.

She has described the whole situation as “an absolute farce” and feels it has been an awful start to the new term, particularly for any new students or those going into new key stages who aren’t sure what to expect.

Newport City Council’s Chief Education Officer Sarah Morgan said in an email to parents: “The council appreciates that this will be disappointing news and we share that disappointment.

“We have done everything we can to ensure the project was delivered on time. Unfortunately, the unseasonal weather conditions over the summer meant the contractors were unable to progress the external works as hoped.

“We are sure you will agree with us that the safety of the children and staff is of utmost importance and that is why the full return of all pupils is being delayed by a week.”

Headmistress of Bassaleg School, Victoria Lambe, informed parents of the delay in an email, highlighting that they are disappointed at not being able to welcome students back last week as planned, they had already put plans in place to support the students.

She said: “This delay is completely out of the school’s hands but please be reassured that we have worked tirelessly over the summer break on planning a contingency to ensure that our pupils are purposefully engaged throughout.”

“Our team is very much looking forward to welcoming our students back to site; even more so on Friday 15 September when our whole school community will return in full to our wonderful new facilities.”