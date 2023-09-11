The company, which seeks to be carbon net-zero by 2045, is part of the Tata Group - one of the world’s most trusted brands, and has famous sister companies in the UK that include Jaguar Land Rover, Tetley Tea, and Taj Hotels.

Tata Steel has a long and proud history of recruiting the best and brightest talent to strengthen its workforce in its sites across the UK including Hartlepool, Corby and Wednesfield in England, Shotton in North Wales, and Catnic, Trostre, Port Talbot and Llanwern in South Wales.

Chief HR officer Chris Jaques said: “This is always one of the most exciting weeks of the year for us as we welcome another cohort of talented individuals to help us to innovate, invest, develop and collaborate in an industry which is not only the foundation of UK manufacturing, but also underpins communities across the country.

“Undoubtedly our industry faces many challenges, not least to decarbonise steelmaking and to continue to contribute to building a future green economy. And to do that we need to continue to have a workforce that is energetic, challenging, innovative and creative – we have found that every year our new graduates, apprentices and interns act as a real catalyst for proactive and positive change.”

After a business-wide induction, the graduates and interns will be assigned roles in operations, engineering, technical, R&D and business functions such as HR, Commercial and Finance, while the operational and engineering apprentices will start formal work-related skills training in-house or at local colleges.

Chris wished all the new starters luck at the start of their new careers. He said: “This group will be stepping into the amazing world of steel. And as they get more involved they will realise that the industry is not only fascinating, but it demands innovation, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

“These new starters will become part of our steel family and the opportunities that lie ahead of them are extremely exciting.”