Vital maintenance work will be taking place on the Prince of Wales bridge during the next couple of days, leading to some overnight closures on the M4.

All eastbound lanes of the M4 will be closed from J23 to the bridge from 9pm tonight, Monday, September 11, to 6am on Wednesday, September 13.

Work will continue further into the week, with all westbound lanes from J22 to the bridge closed from 9pm on Wednesday, September 13 to 6am on Friday, September 15.

Traffic Wales South has advised anyone who will be or usually travels on these routes during the planned closures to use the diversion they have put in place via the Severn Bridge on the M48.