A MUM-of-three is tricking lovers of sweet treats with fake liquorice allsorts and Battenberg cake - made out of pebbles.

Anna Llewellyn, 52, paints realistic tasty treats without the calories on small stones.

The self-taught painter was inspired by a beach walk a few years ago before deciding to use the pebbles as a canvas.

Her designs include boxes of Ferrero Rocher, yellow and pink Battenberg cake and bowls of multicoloured liquorice allsorts.

The realistic pebble art created by Anna Llewellyn

Anna, from Penarth, said: "I find a pebble and it's almost like the natural shape of it determines what I'm going to paint on it.

"I love giving people my painted pebbles for presents - instead of a real box of chocolates they'll get a chocolate box filled with painted stones resembling chocolates.

"I did some Ferrero Rocher a few days ago. They look delicious but without the calories.

These pebbles look good enough to eat

"When my children give presents to their teachers instead of generic gifts from the supermarket I give them a bowl of pebbles painted as strawberries or chocolates. They really do go down a treat.

"My family always wonder what surprise I am going to give them."

Anna, who is originally from Hungary, has three children with additional needs and says her art is a great way to relax.

She added: "I've got three children all with special needs so life is pretty hectic and demanding.

"But when I get a bit of quiet time I paint some pebbles and it really helps to release all my worries because you have to concentrate when you are painting."

Anna has also created music-themed pebbles of instruments and even recreated The Beatles' Abbey Road image.