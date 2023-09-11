The supermarket giant will be offering the winter flu jab to over 65s and other eligible groups free of charge in their in-store pharmacies.

For those not eligible for a free NHS Flu Jab, Tesco is offering a £13 Private Flu Jab Service to customers aged 12 years and over.

The flu jab will be given by a Tesco pharmacist in a private consultation room.

How to book a free NHS flu jab at Tesco

To help more people access the vaccination, Tesco Pharmacy is operating an online booking system at tesco.com/flujab so customers can book a slot at a time that suits them.

With longer opening hours than many GP surgeries and high-street pharmacies, customers can get vaccinated at a time that fits around their schedule including evenings and weekends, or even combine it with their weekly shop.

Last year, only 35% of pregnant women and 49% of those in a clinical risk group were vaccinated.

By offering the greatest possible number of slots, Tesco’s pharmacists hope to encourage more of those who would benefit from a free vaccination to get the flu jab.

Adrian Price, Tesco Superintendent Pharmacist said: “We want to make getting your jab as easy as doing the weekly shop.

"More than ever, it will be important to keep your family safe and well from flu. You will reduce the risk of catching flu and passing it on to older or more vulnerable family members.”

Who is eligible for a free flu jab?





You are eligible for a free vaccine if you're aged 65 years old or over (including if you'll be 65 years old by 31 March 2024).

Those aged between 18 and 64 may be able to book a free flu vaccine if any of the following apply to you:

have certain long-term health conditions

are pregnant

are in long-stay residential care

receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick

live with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

are a frontline worker in a social care setting (if you cannot get a flu vaccine through your employer)

Tesco are currently only offering NHS flu jabs in their pharmacies in England.