TWO men are set to face trial after they pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
Richard Simmonds, 39, of Woodstock Way, Caldicot and Andrew Richards, 58, of Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent have denied assaulting Nicholas Blamire.
They are alleged to have done so in Caldicot on August 9.
The defendants are due to stand trial on January 22 next year.
Simmonds and Richards were both remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Crown Court.
