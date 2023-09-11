This afternoon shelves were stripped bare, with hardly any goods in sight at Wilko in the Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport.

Businesses and shoppers in Kingsway Shopping Centre are devastated that the store next to one below is closing in October.

Andy Bell, manager at Savers, says it will affect his business due to the lack of footfall in the area.

Andy Bell, Manager of Savers devastated by closure of Wilko. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)

“It is a shame to see them go, it is going to be a great loss for the centre. I have been here eight years and they have always been Wilkinsons or Wilko.

“We shop in there for our essentials as they did everything in there from DIY to food.

“It will have a big effect on us as the footfall will drop and it will be a sad day for Newport when it closes.”

Meanwhile, next door at MaxiDeals they believe the closure will be good for them as Wilko is a direct competitor.

Shannon McCarthy, deputy supervisor, added: “I think the closure would be beneficial, and with One Below near us I hope we gain more customers.

LOOK: Shelves are stripped bare at Wilko in Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport

“It’s a very popular shop, Wilko is probably our biggest competitor and I think we will gain a lot from the closure.

"I know a lot of our customers who shop there are devastated, but personally, I am not bothered as I have never shopped there."

Last Thursday, September 6, it was announced that stores in Gwent were unaffected by closures, despite staff redundancies at the distribution centre in Magor.

Now, all stores in Gwent will close for good in October after a rescue bid by HMV owner Doug Putman collapsed.

Jan Taylor, from Malpas, is saddened by the news and says it’s the only store in town that people could go to for the older generation.

Jan Taylor, is saddened by the news of the closure and says the older generation will have nowhere to shop without having to travel. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)

“It’s a big loss as it’s the only store in the city, where the older generation like me can go to. All the others are outside, and you need transport."

A staff member at Wilko in Kingsway said: “I have been here seven years and I am amazed we are still here.”

Shelves stripped bare, as it's announced that all Wilko stores will close in October. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)

Here are the stores that will close in Gwent next month.

Abergavenny

Blackwood

Chepstow

Cwmbran

Newport

Pontypool