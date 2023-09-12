The 24-home plan is now on schedule, having originally been pushed back from Christmas to this summer.

It is the second phase of the Ringland regeneration plan, following the 56-home £7.5 million Cot Farm development which was completed in June 2021.

Families will soon be moving into the first 12 of 24 new homes that have been built in Mountbatten Close, with the homes replacing a four-story 1960s block of flats.

The remaining 12 homes will be completed by the end of September.

The new homes are highly energy efficient, using solar panels, heat pump technology and increased insulation, meaning cheaper energy bills for the new occupants.

These homes are designed to make life easier for customers, Newport City Homes hope they will help meet the housing need for future generations.

In 2016 the city's largest registered social landlord launched the Ringland Masterplan for the area.

By summer of 2028, there will be 158 affordable new homes, along with a new shopping centre, which is due to be completed during 2026.

Matt Davies, executive director of development, from Newport City Homes, said: “Our development and regeneration masterplan has started to transform the area.

“Thanks to funding support from the Welsh Government’s social housing grant programme, and support of Newport City Council, we've continued in our aim to provide the high-quality homes that we also brought to the Cot Farm area of the estate in 2020 for the first phase.

"As each part of the project gets completed, residents can see the improvements being made around the area and this demonstrates our commitment to the communities we work with. We are proud to be bringing a range of affordable homes on sites throughout the city to help the housing crisis.”

The new homes are made up of:

• Six one-bed apartments

• Six two-bed apartments

• Eight two-bed houses

• Four three-bed houses

All the homes are for social rent through Home Options Newport. Cwmbran-based company Pendragon Design and Build built the homes on behalf of Newport City Homes.

Visit Newport City Homes' website for information on their homebuilding plans.