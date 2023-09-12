Police were called to reports of a road traffic incident at Wilcrick Place in Cwmbran on Wednesday, September 6.

Officers attended the scene with paramedics along with an ambulance and one rapid response vehicle at 8 p.m.

A man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff for medical assistance.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision on Wilcrick Place, Cwmbran, at around 8 pm on Wednesday 6 September.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. The collision involved a car and a moped.

"A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called last Wednesday (6 September) at around 20:39, to reports of a road traffic accident off Avondale Road, Cwmbran.

“We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene. One patient was transported to the University Hospital of Wales.”